Maharashtra: 'BJP will launch special campaign for OBC outreach'

The BJP is reaching out to OBCs and will launch a ''ghar chalo'' campaign in Maharashtra, a party functionary said on Tuesday.

''BJP's DNA is OBC. The BJP would ensure that various communities under the OBC bloc are developed educationally, culturally, and politically. We will visit each district of the state to understand the problems of OBCs,'' said BJP OBC Morcha leader Sanjay Gathe.

Speaking to reporters, Gathe claimed that elections for 70% of local self-governing bodies will be held this year.

''The BJP has given the Constitutional status to OBCs which Congress could not during its tenure in the country. Empirical data is nothing but a sample survey. This issue of empirical data is over,'' he said. In local bodies, more than 50% of seats will be allotted to OBC candidates, Gathe added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)