Stalin takes a dig at BJP, says oppn is striving for success of INDIA in team spirit

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin took a dig at the BJP government at the Centre on Tuesday saying the opposition parties are also part of the country and that they were striving for the success of their INDIA alliance.Speaking at the valedictory of Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers Trophy Games 2023, he urged the sportspersons from the state to strive hard and win laurels at national events, while also mentioning that the newly-formed political alliance INDIA was working with team spirit just like the athletes.Not just you alone, we too are striving for the success of INDIA.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-07-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 22:08 IST
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin took a dig at the BJP government at the Centre on Tuesday saying the opposition parties are also part of the country and that they were striving for the success of their INDIA alliance.

Speaking at the valedictory of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Trophy Games 2023, he urged the sportspersons from the state to strive hard and win laurels at national events, while also mentioning that the newly-formed political alliance INDIA was working with team spirit just like the athletes.

''Not just you alone, we too are striving for (the success of) INDIA. Our (newly formed) alliance is INDIA and we are working with team spirit,'' he said. The Chief Minister was apparently responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks earlier in the day in Delhi.

Speaking at a BJP parliamentary party meeting, Modi derided the opposition alliance INDIA as the most directionless the country had ever seen, and cited reviled names such as East India Company and Indian Mujahideen to assert that people cannot be misled merely by the use of the country's name.

Addressing the athletes, Stalin said success in sports comes through participation and displaying a fighting spirit. ''Like me, Kalaignar (former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi) is a big sports fan and that's why he encouraged sports. I need to learn a lot from him, especially his sportsmanship and determination to win. In politics he shone as a statesman,'' he said. The Chief Minister urged the athletes to draw inspiration from the late Chief Minister and never give up.

