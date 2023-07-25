Left Menu

'Old product with new label': Amit Shah's dig at opposition alliance INDIA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 22:13 IST
'Old product with new label': Amit Shah's dig at opposition alliance INDIA
Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday called the 26-party opposition alliance INDIA an ''old product with a new label''.

A war of words has erupted between the Opposition bloc and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners with reference to the freshly minted name of the opposition alliance.

''In a bid to get rid of its hounding past, the opposition alliance has changed its nomenclature. But merely changing the name to I.N.D.I.A. will not erase their past deeds from public memory.

''The people of our country are wise enough to see through this propaganda and will treat this old product with a new label with the same disapproval,'' Shah said in a tweet.

The earlier opposition alliance was the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

