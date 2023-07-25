Left Menu

AAP takes out candle march against sexual assault on women in Manipur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 25-07-2023 22:17 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 22:17 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday took out a candle march to condemn the sexual assault on two women in Manipur, a video of which had surfaced a few days ago and caused nationwide outrage.

AAP workers led by its Maharashtra secretary Bhushan Dhakulkar took out the `Akrosh' (protest) march from the Samvidhan square to the Variety square. Manipur was ''burning'' for the last three months but the central and state governments were not taking any action, Dhakulkar claimed, adding that the naked parade of the two women shamed the entire nation.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has completely failed to bring the situation under control, he alleged.

