By using different name their divisive, anti-India vision will not end: Adityanath's dig at INDIA alliance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday took a jibe at the opposition's recently formed alliance INDIA, saying that by using a different name, their ''divisive and anti-India vision will not end''.

Last week, 26 opposition parties formed a front -- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) -- to unitedly take on the ruling BJP-led NDA at the Centre.

''If a crow names itself swan, it will not be able to pick the pearl. If the new moon is renamed full moon, it will not become full of light. Similarly, by using the name INDIA, the divisive and anti-India vision will not end,'' Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi In another tweet in English, he said, ''Changing your name will not change your game! It's INDIA Vs I.N.D.I.A.''

