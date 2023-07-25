Pentagon chief urges Israel action on settler violence against Palestinians
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Israeli counterpart on Tuesday and called for consensus through political dialogue in the country while urging Israel to deal with settler violence against Palestinian civilians, the Pentagon said.
"Austin underscored the United States' belief that broad consensus through political dialogue, especially in the coming weeks and months, are critical elements of a resilient democracy," a Pentagon readout of the call said.
"He urged Minister Gallant to address extremist settler violence against Palestinian civilians," the readout added, referring to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Austin
- Israeli
- Pentagon
- Israel
- Gallant
- Palestinian
- Yoav Gallant
- Lloyd Austin
- U.S.
ALSO READ
Bank of Israel Governor Yaron warns judicial reform passage could harm Israel's economy
Israel's Knesset gives first nod to contested Supreme Court bill
Israel’s occupied Palestinian territory morphed into open-air prison: UN expert
Protesters block Israel highways over new Supreme Court bill
Israeli authorities evict Palestinian family from Jerusalem home after decades-long legal battle