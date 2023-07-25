Left Menu

Protest rally in Assam over Manipur video

PTI | Haflong | Updated: 25-07-2023 22:25 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 22:25 IST
Protest rally in Assam over Manipur video
A huge protest rally was organised in Dima Hasao district of Assam on Tuesday against the viral video of Manipur on parading two women naked by a mob.

The rallyists demanded strict punishment for the culprits.

The rally which passed through the main streets of Haflong, was organized by the Dima Hasao Joint Womens' Organisation and different communities of Dima Hasao took part in it.

The protesters gathered at Lalfield and moved towards Synod Rotary, Council Rotary and then back to the starting point.

Later, the agitators gathered in front of the Deputy Commissioner's office and submitted a memorandum for the President of India and the Prime Minister.

The protesters expressed shock, anguish and sorrow over the ''gruesome and unimaginable incident''.

They said, ''We are deeply saddened at the horrifying ordeal suffered by our innocent sisters; gang raped by a throng of barbaric perpetrators belonging to majority community in broad daylight.'' ''We are made to understand that this lone incident is only the tip of the iceberg as similar cases have been left unreported for fear of their lives or even if reported, no action whatsoever has been taken by the authorities concerned,'' the memorandum said.

Crimes such as rape, outraging women's modesty, sexual violence, murder, etc should have no place in a civilized society and there is no justification in their defense whatsoever, it added.

''We demand that the Central and state governments, National Commissioner for Women, and National Commission for Schedule Tribes take cognizance of the offense and serve all the rapists and murderers the highest befitting punishment of the land to prevent this kind of inhumane and cruel act against women in the future,'' they said.

Meanwhile, a sit-in protest was organised in Guwahati also by Left bodies like CITU, SFI, DYFI, Assam State Krishak Sabha and Assam Krishi Shramik Union against the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.

These organisations slammed the ruling BJP government in the neighbouring state and demanded immediate restoration of peace.

