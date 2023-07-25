Biden nominates Harry Coker to be national cyber director- White House
Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2023 22:46 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 22:46 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated Harry Coker, who has served in leadership positions at the CIA and National Security Agency, for the role of national cyber director, the White House said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- National Security Agency
- Joe Biden
- Harry Coker
- U.S.
Advertisement