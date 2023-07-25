By using different name their divisive, anti-India vision won't end: Adityanath's dig at INDIA alliance
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday took a jibe at the oppositions recently formed alliance INDIA, saying that by using a different name, their divisive and anti-India vision will not end.Last week, 26 opposition parties formed a front -- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance INDIA -- to unitedly take on the ruling BJP-led NDA at the Centre.If a crow names itself a swan, it will not be able to pick the pearl.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday took a jibe at the opposition's recently formed alliance INDIA, saying that by using a different name, their ''divisive and anti-India vision will not end''.
Last week, 26 opposition parties formed a front -- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) -- to unitedly take on the ruling BJP-led NDA at the Centre.
''If a crow names itself a swan, it will not be able to pick the pearl. If new moon is renamed full moon, it will not become full of light. Similarly, by using the name INDIA, the divisive and anti-India vision will not end,'' Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi. In another tweet in English, he said, ''Changing your name will not change your game! It's INDIA Vs I.N.D.I.A.'' Hitting back, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a tweet in Hindi, said, ''People, who used to inform (the British) about the freedom fighters are now giving empty speeches. By putting a title before one's name or by wearing a robe, one's original form is not hidden.'' ''The divisive people who use politics as a weapon of division should now count their days,'' he added.
The Samajwadi Party is a member of the INDIA alliance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Orange alert for Uttarakhand: CM Dhami says state "on full alert mode"
Uttarakhand: 4 dead, 10 injured due to falling debris on Gangotri National Highway near Gangnani
Uttarakhand: Bridge washed away due to flood in Jummagad river, contact lost several border villages
4 pilgrims from MP dead as landslide buries vehicles in Uttarkashi
Uttarakhand: Bridge washed away due to flood in Jummagad river, contact lost with several border villages