US judge blocks Biden's new border asylum restrictions
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-07-2023 23:08 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 23:08 IST
- Country:
- United States
A U.S. federal judge on Tuesday blocked President Joe Biden's new regulation restricting asylum access at the U.S.-Mexico border, upending a key tenet of his plan for deterring migration after the expiration of COVID-era Title 42 restrictions in May.
The judge, California-based U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar, stayed the order for 14 days, which will allow the Biden administration to appeal.
