US judge blocks Biden's new border asylum restrictions

A U.S. federal judge on Tuesday blocked President Joe Biden's new regulation restricting asylum access at the U.S.-Mexico border, upending a key tenet of his plan for deterring migration after the expiration of COVID-era Title 42 restrictions in May.

The judge, California-based U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar, stayed the order for 14 days, which will allow the Biden administration to appeal.

