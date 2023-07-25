Manipur situation not matter of discussion, but responsibility: Congress MP Manish Tewari

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday said that the Manipur situation is not a matter of "discussion" but "responsibility". He was speaking at a press conference in the national capital. "The government is saying that they are ready for discussion but it's not a matter of discussion..but a matter of responsibility..we don't want a talk out in the house but we want responsibility for Manipur situation," the senior Congress MP said.

Manish Tewari said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is duty-bound to answer in the Parliament. "...There are many such questions which PM is duty-bound to answer...the PM should himself come and take the initiative to discuss these incidents in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha...," Manish Tewari said.

The senior Congress MP said that instability in the northeast affects the country's national security and its effect is "negative" and "far-reaching". "If there is instability in the northeast then it affects the national security of India..whenever peace deteriorates in the border states of India...the effect is negative..and it is far-reaching," he said.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tiwari said, "...If the PM believes that his head bows in shame regarding the Manipur incident, then why is he hesitating to come to the House and say this?" Earlier on Monday opposition party leaders held a night-long protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Parliament House. This was after Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was suspended from the entire Monsoon session of Parliament.

Several opposition party leaders accompanied suspended MP Sanjay Singh during the overnight protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Parliament House. The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party MPs also raised 'INDIA for Manipur' placards during the protest. On Tuesday morning, Singh said, "We have been sitting here since yesterday. Our only demand is that PM Modi speak on the Manipur issue. We will keep protesting here and I still request PM Modi to come to the Parliament and speak up on Manipur."

Earlier on Monday, the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar first named Singh for interrupting the proceedings of the House when it had taken up the Question Hour amid protests by the Opposition over its demand for a statement from Prime Minister on the Manipur violence and a detailed discussion on the issue. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader came near the Chairman's podium over Opposition demands after the House resumed proceedings at 12 noon following its first adjournment earlier in the day. Dhankhar told him to resume his seat. As the AAP member kept protesting, the Chairman named him. (ANI)

