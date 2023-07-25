Left Menu

Biden nominates Harry Coker to be national cyber director

The administration has had a tough time getting nominees through this year, including Biden's pick for labor secretary, Julie Su, and has had to withdraw several nominees since March.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2023 23:17 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 23:17 IST
Biden nominates Harry Coker to be national cyber director

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated Harry Coker, who has served in leadership positions at the CIA and the National Security Agency, for the role of national cyber director, the White House said, after deciding against the acting boss.

Earlier this month, a source told Reuters that Kemba Walden, who has been acting director since mid-February, would not be considered to serve in a permanent role because of personal debt issues that would make her difficult to confirm. Walden had confirmed to the Washington Post that she had withdrawn from consideration.

The vetting process is designed to assess whether a candidate has any issues that would prove disqualifying in a Senate confirmation process, a U.S. official told Reuters at the time. The administration has had a tough time getting nominees through this year, including Biden's pick for labor secretary, Julie Su, and has had to withdraw several nominees since March. Democrats have only a narrow majority in the Senate.

The Office of the National Cyber Director was set up in 2021 and worked on developing Biden's cybersecurity strategy, which was released in March 2023, aiming to improve industry accountability over critical infrastructure, such as hospitals and dams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria
2
RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

 Global
3
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: GSK's HIV prevention drug recommended for marketing approval in Europe; J&J starts share exchange offer for consumer health spin-off Kenvue and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's HIV prevention drug recommended for marketing app...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023