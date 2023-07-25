Jury delivers verdict over Brussels extremist attacks that killed 32

Left Menu

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 25-07-2023 23:27 IST
A jury on Tuesday found six people guilty of terrorist murder for extremist attacks in 2016 that killed 32 people, Belgium's worst peacetime violence, according to Belgian media.

Among those convicted was Salah Abdeslam, who is already serving a life sentence in France for his role in the 2015 attacks on Paris. Both the Brussels and Paris attacks were claimed by the Islamic State group.

The verdict was reported by public broadcaster RTBF, newspaper Le Soir and news websites HLN and Nieuwsblad.

The 12-person jury is reading out the verdict after nearly three weeks of deliberation. Terrorist murder was among various charges suspects were facing. Sentencing will be decided in a separate process, not before September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

