SP dispensation built museum for Aurangzeb, we are building one for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said a museum in memory of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb was built in Agra when the Samajwadi Party was in power while his government is building a museum for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the same district.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-07-2023 23:42 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 23:40 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said a museum in memory of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb was built in Agra when the Samajwadi Party was in power while his government is building a museum for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the same district. Claiming that an Indian cannot have a connection with Mughal invaders, he said this is why, the Narendra Modi government has adopted Shivaji Maharaj's symbol for the Indian Navy.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister made the remarks at a programme here to mark the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

''During the previous (Samajwadi Party) government's tenure, a Mughal Museum was constructed in Agra in memory of Aurangzeb. Our government is preserving the memories of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by building a grand museum in his name in the same district,'' Adityanath said.

''Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has significant relevance to Uttar Pradesh. The priest who conducted his coronation was Ganga Bhatt from Kashi. Also, the poet Bhushan, who was born in Kanpur, composed poems praising Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's valour,'' he said.

