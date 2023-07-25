Speaker has to disqualify 16 MLAs: Shiv Sena (UBT)
Shiv Sena UBT leader Anil Parab on Tuesday said Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar will have to disqualify 16 MLAs including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who rebelled against the party leadership last June. Speaker has to disqualify the 16 MLAs and he is also well aware of it, Parab said.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab on Tuesday said Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar will have to disqualify 16 MLAs including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who rebelled against the party leadership last June. "The Supreme Court has given guidelines on what is legal and what is illegal, who is qualified and who is disqualified. Speaker has to disqualify the 16 MLAs and he is also well aware of it," Parab said. "This (disqualification process) won't take much time and the SC will take appropriate decision," he told reporters here. Narwekar has already initiated the process of hearing on disqualification petitions which came to be filed after the Shiv Sena split last year.
