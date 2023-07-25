Adopting name `INDIA' will not change opposition's nature: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said even though opposition parties have adopted the name `INDIA' for their alliance, it will not change their ''nature''. “Truth doesn't change! Adopting the name I.N.D.I.A. will not change the nature of opposition whose politics and policies are against the interests of India and Indians,” he tweeted.

