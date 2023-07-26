Biden welcomes UPS, union deal that averts strike

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday welcomed the tentative contract deal between UPS and its Teamsters union a week ahead of a threatened strike that could have cost the economy billions.

"I applaud the Teamsters and UPS for coming together, negotiating in good faith, and reaching a tentative agreement today that will avoid a shutdown at UPS," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

