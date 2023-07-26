NatWest backs CEO after she admits 'serious error' over Farage leak

NatWest CEO Alison Rose has admitted a "serious error of judgment" in discussing former Brexit party leader Nigel Farage's relationship with the bank with a senior BBC journalist, but the lender's board said she still had its backing. The taxpayer-backed lender has faced intense political and media scrutiny over a decision by its private bank Coutts to close Farage's accounts, after the politician-turned-broadcaster obtained an internal document which said this was partly because his views were not "aligned" with the bank's.

Rose has also faced days of speculation over whether she discussed Farage's account with public broadcaster the BBC - which she admitted to for the first time on Tuesday. Farage hit back at NatWest's statement on his eponymous TV show on channel GB News and criticised Rose as "unfit" to run a bank, as well as lambasting NatWest chairman Howard Davies and Coutts CEO Peter Flavel.

"The government ought to say we have no confidence in this management. Frankly, I think they should all go," he said, after declaring that Rose had breached an "essential confidence". Davies earlier said in a NatWest statement that Rose retained the "full confidence" of the bank's board, adding that it would commission an independent review into the matter.

Davies hinted that Rose - whose total pay package jumped nearly 50% to 5.2 million pounds in 2022 - could have her bonuses docked at the end of the year, saying the events would be taken into account "in decisions on remuneration". Rose confirmed in the statement that she had discussed Farage's "relationship with the bank" with BBC Business Editor Simon Jack.

"I recognise that in my conversations with Simon Jack of the BBC, I made a serious error of judgment," Rose said, but added she had not revealed any personal financial information about Farage and had answered a general question about eligibility. The BBC on Monday also apologised to Farage, after originally reporting that he had fallen below the financial threshold required to be a customer at Coutts in a story that Jack later described as "incomplete and inaccurate".

Coutts' website advises its clients should be able to borrow or invest at least 1 million pounds with the bank or hold 3 million pounds in savings. Farage said the statements made by BBC and NatWest were "contradictory".

Rose also said she was not part of the decision-making process to "exit" Farage's accounts and said this was a decision made by Coutts. Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it had urged the NatWest board to review the matter independently and welcomed its statement.

"It is vital that the review is well resourced and those conducting it have access to all the necessary information and people in order to investigate what happened swiftly and fully," said Sheldon Mills, the FCA's executive director of consumers and competition. The UK Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Britain's financial services minister Andrew Griffith is set to meet lenders tomorrow to discuss concerns that banks have closed customer accounts over their political views, ahead of reforms requiring banks to explain and delay these decisions.

