UK defers packaging reforms for a year to October 2025

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-07-2023 01:14 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 01:14 IST
UK defers packaging reforms for a year to October 2025
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain said on Tuesday that new rules to ensure businesses and producers pay for the cost of recycling their packaging will be pushed back a year until October 2025 due to the economic pressures faced by consumers and firms.

"We're determined to transform the way we collect, recycle and reuse our waste materials so we eliminate all avoidable waste by 2050 in a way that works for households and consumers," environment minister Rebecca Pow said in a statement. "We are also listening to industry and ensuring our work to tackle inflation and to drive up recycling go hand in hand, to make sure our reforms will be a success."

