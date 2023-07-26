US charges British billionaire Joe Lewis with insider trading
Prosecutors accused Lewis of passing on inside information from companies in which he invested to friends, personal assistants, private pilots and romantic partners. Lewis was charged in a 19-count indictment with 16 counts of securities fraud and three counts of conspiracy.
(Recasts first paragraph, adds details from indictment) NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) -
Joe Lewis, the British billionaire and owner of the Tottenham Hotspur soccer team, has been charged in New York for orchestrating what a federal prosecutor called a brazen insider trading scheme. Prosecutors accused Lewis of passing on inside information from companies in which he invested to friends, personal assistants, private pilots and romantic partners.
Lewis was charged in a 19-count indictment with 16 counts of securities fraud and three counts of conspiracy. "None of this was necessary," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a video on the X social media platform, formerly Twitter. "Joe Lewis is a wealthy man. But as we allege he used inside information as a way to compensate his employees or shower gifts on his friends and lovers. That's classic corporate corruption. It's cheating. And it's against the law."
Lewis, who founded the investment firm Tavistock Group, could not immediately be reached for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New York
- Tottenham Hotspur
- Damian Williams
- Tavistock Group
- Lewis
- Joe Lewis
- British
- U.S.
ALSO READ
Twitter owes ex-employees $500 mln in severance, lawsuit claims
BRIEF-Twitter Says Expanding Our Creator Monetization Offering To Include ADS Revenue Sharing For Creators
Twitter seeks end to US oversight of data use as FTC's Lina Kahn goes before House committee
Threads vs. Twitter: Exploring the Key Differences and Similarities
Elon Musk says xAI will use Twitter data and work with Tesla