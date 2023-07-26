Left Menu

Opposition to bring no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against government: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary 

The Opposition parties have decided to move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led central government in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Opposition parties have decided to move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led central government in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said. Opposition members have resorted to protests and sloganeering in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, forcing repeated adjournments of the two Houses since the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20.

"Opposition parties will be bringing a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against the government tomorrow," Chowdhary, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, told ANI on Tuesday. "Today, it has been decided that we would not have any other alternative but to resort to a no-confidence motion because the government is not accepting the demand of the opposition to have an elaborate discussion with the Prime Minister on Manipur. He should make a statement on the Manipur violence as he is our leader in the parliament," he said.

The Congress leader further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been declining the opposition's "hard-pressed demand." "...But he (PM Modi) has been declining our hard-pressed demand. However, it was an innocuous demand. Nonetheless, the Prime Minister has not been considering our demand. That is why we thought of bringing a no-confidence motion. Where the opposition's argument...the allegations against the government are believed to be answered by the Prime Minister himself," he said.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have faced adjournments over opposition demands for a detailed discussion on the situation in Manipur and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government has said it is ready for discussion on Manipur but the opposition parties are pressing for discussion under a rule which also entails voting. (ANI)

