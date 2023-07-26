Left Menu

Congress calls meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs today

30 am today.

ANI | Updated: 26-07-2023 09:27 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 09:27 IST
Congress calls meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs today
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party on Tuesday called for a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs in the party's parliamentary office at 10:30 am Wednesday. The Congress has also issued a three-line whip for its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the Parliament today.

Significantly, the Opposition parties have decided to move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led central government in the Lok Sabha today. "Opposition parties will be bringing a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against the government tomorrow," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, told ANI on Tuesday.

"Today, it has been decided that we would not have any other alternative but to resort to a no-confidence motion because the government is not accepting the demand of the opposition to have an elaborate discussion with the Prime Minister on Manipur. He should make a statement on the Manipur violence as he is our leader in the parliament," he said. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have faced adjournments over opposition demands for a detailed discussion on the situation in Manipur and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The government has said it is ready for discussion on Manipur but the opposition parties are pressing for discussion under a rule which also entails voting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria
4
RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023