Bow to memory of fighters who paved way for victory by sacrificing their lives: Prez Murmu on Kargil Diwas
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said all the countrymen remember the victory achieved by the extraordinary valour of the countrys armed forces on the glorious occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.The Indian Army had launched a fierce counter assault to push back Pakistani forces that had stealthily occupied important heights in Ladakh in 1999.Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed to mark Indias win over its neighbour.
Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed to mark India's win over its neighbour. ''Today, on the glorious occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, all the countrymen remember the victory achieved by the extraordinary valor of our armed forces. On behalf of a grateful nation, I pay tribute and bow to the memory of the fighters who paved the way for victory by sacrificing their lives to protect the country. Their heroic stories will always inspire generations to come. Jai Hind!,'' Murmu tweeted in Hindi.
