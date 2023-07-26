Australia and New Zealand concerned about policing agreement between China and Solomon Islands

Australia and New Zealand on Wednesday expressed concern about a new policing agreement between China and the Solomon Islands that they said would undermine the Pacific’s agreed regional security norms.

"Leaders agreed it would be important for the Pacific Islands Forum to discuss these issues and encourage transparency, enabling the region to collectively consider the implications for our shared security," the two countries said in a joint statement. Earlier this month the United States, Australia, New Zealand and Solomon Islands' opposition party called for Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare to "immediately" publish details of the policing deal with Beijing, amid concern it will invite further regional contest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)