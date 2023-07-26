Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2023 10:45 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 10:45 IST
No-confidence motion: Modi's 'prediction' from 2018 goes viral
With the opposition planning to bring a no-confidence motion against his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to such a motion in 2018 has gone viral wherein he mockingly tells the parties behind it that they should prepare to table a similar exercise in 2023 as well.

''I want to send you my good wishes that you prepare so much that you get a chance to bring a no-confidence again in 2023,'' he had said while replying in Lok Sabha to the no-confidence motion in 2018.

Government sources shared this part of Modi's speech to highlight his ''prediction''.

Responding to an opposition member, Modi said it was the consequence of arrogance that the Congress' tally fell from over 400 at one time to nearly 40 in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

It is due to the spirit of service that the BJP rose from two seats to winning power on its own, he had said.

