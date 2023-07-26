"Country taught them lesson earlier, govt ready to face any situation": Union ministers on no-confidence motion

Hitting back at the Opposition alliance, led by the Congress, which brought a no-confidence motion against the Centre in the Lok Sabha, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said they made a similar love ahead of the 2019 and the people taught them a lesson in the subsequent general elections. Speaking to reporters ahead of the ahead of the fifth day of the ongoing Monsoon Session, on Wednesday, Joshi said, "People have confidence in PM Modi and the BJP. They (Opposition) had brought a similar no-confidence motion last term (ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls) as well and the people taight them a lesson."

Earlier, on Wednesday, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who represents the Northeast in the Lower House, filed the filed the no-confidence motion against the Centre on behalf of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A). Responding to the Opposition's move, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the government was "ready" for every situation.

"Let them file a no-confidence motion. The government is ready to deal with any situation. We do want a discussion on Manipur. Before the Parliament went into session, they put forward a demand for a discussion on the Manipur situation. When we agreed to a discussion, they brought up rules and other issues to stall proceedings in the Parliament. When we reached an agreement on the rules, they put forward another demand that the PM issue a statement on Manipur in Parliament. These are merely excuses," the Union Minister told ANI. Earlier in the day, Defence Minister trained his guns at the fledgling alliance of opposition parties, saying that calling itself I.N.D.I.A alone won't "expunge their previous actions from the collective public consciousness".

Taking to Twitter, the Defence Minister said, "The Opposition alliance has changed its name in an attempt to shed its checkered past. Renaming itself as I.N.D.I.A won't expunge their previous actions from the collective public consciousness." Singh added that the people will come to realise the Opposition's 'propaganda' and will vote against the alliance in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Opposition members have resorted to protests and sloganeering in both Houses, forcing repeated adjournments, since the commencement of the Monsoon Session on July 20. As many as 26 Opposition had earlier come together under the alliance, I.N.D.I.A. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)