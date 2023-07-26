Left Menu

Govt working on mission mode to address mental health as a public health concern: MoS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2023 11:59 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 11:57 IST
Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar Image Credit: ANI
The government considers mental health an important public health concern, and from boosting facilities to training doctor and other experts, work on it is being done in a ''mission mode'' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Bharti Pravin Pawar said on Wednesday. Addressing a national conference on mental healthcare hosted by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) at Vigyan Bhawan here, she also lamented that the society still does not look at mental health in a right way.

