Govt working on mission mode to address mental health as a public health concern: MoS
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2023 11:59 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 11:57 IST
- Country:
- India
The government considers mental health an important public health concern, and from boosting facilities to training doctor and other experts, work on it is being done in a ''mission mode'' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Bharti Pravin Pawar said on Wednesday. Addressing a national conference on mental healthcare hosted by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) at Vigyan Bhawan here, she also lamented that the society still does not look at mental health in a right way.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Vigyan Bhawan
- NHRC
- Bharti Pravin Pawar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi arrives in France, welcomed by French PM Elisabeth Borne at Paris airport
This momentous achievement testament to our scientists' relentless dedication: PM Narendra Modi after ISRO launches its third lunar mission.
"After Narendra Modi became PM, economic condition of country destroyed," Siddaramaiah slams BJP
In 2024, no alternative to Narendra Modi: Upendra Kushwaha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accorded ceremonial welcome by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.