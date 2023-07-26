Left Menu

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid din

26-07-2023
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid din
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Wednesday adjourned till 12 noon due to sloganeering by opposition members and the treasury benches.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge said he was ''insulted'' on Tuesday in the House as his mic was switched off while he speaking after getting permission to do so from the Chair.

This led to an uproar in the House by the opposition members.

Opposition members started raising slogans. To counter them, treasury bench members also started shouting 'Modi, Modi', leading to a din in the House.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar appealed to both Kharge and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal to help restore order in the House.

However, the sloganeering continued and the proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon around 11:40 am.

