Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha continued to face disruptions on Wednesday over opposition demands on Manipur situation with the two Houses adjourned till 12 noon.

ANI | Updated: 26-07-2023 12:11 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 12:11 IST
Lok Sabha (Photo Credit: Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha continued to face disruptions on Wednesday over opposition demands on Manipur situation with the two Houses adjourned till 12 noon. Speaker Om Birla took up Question Hour in Lok Sabha but the opposition members raised slogans in support of their demand for a detailed discussion on Manipur situation and statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They also displayed placards. The House was adjourned till 12 noon amid the din.

The Opposition parties also raised their demand in Rajya Sabha and insisted on discussion on Manipur violence under Rule 267. Opposition members alleged that microphone of Leader of Opposition Mallkarjun Kharge had been briefly turned off on Tuesday but the ruling party members countered them.

They also raised "Modi, Modi" slogans. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked both the Leader of House Piyush Goyal and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to persuade their members to maintain decorum in the House. As the sloganeering continued, the Chairman adjourned the House till 12 noon.

The two Houses paid tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives during the Kargil War. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

