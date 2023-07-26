Left Menu

Kerala: FIR filed over malfunctioning of microphone during CM’s address at Chandy’s funeral

The Kerala Police registered a case over the malfunctioning of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s microphone during his address at predecessor Oommen Chandy's memorial event in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Kerala: FIR filed over malfunctioning of microphone during CM's address at Chandy's funeral
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Kerala Police registered a case over the malfunctioning of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's microphone during his address at predecessor Oommen Chandy's memorial event in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. An FIR under Kerala Police Act 118 e for "mic hiss" was registered, the police informed on Wednesday.

The incident took place during the memorial event organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). The veteran Congress leader, who served several terms as chief minister, was popular with the masses.

Confirming the registration of a case in the matter, the Cantonment Police said it iwll run a check of the microphone and other audio props used the memorial event for the departed former chief minister. Police informed further that the case was regisrtered under the Kerala Police Act.

Speaking to ANI, Ranjit, the owner of company, which supplied the microphone used at the memorial event, said, "There was a noise, which was rectified within 10 seconds. A bag belonging to a cameraperson had dropped over the console, resulting in the malfunction." Earlier, Chandy's family members conveyed his wish not to be accorded a funeral with full state honours, as is the convention for distinguished citizens from various walks of life.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who represented the Wayanad constituency of Kerala in the Lok Sabha before being stripped off the membership of the Lower House following his conviction in a criminal defamation case, had travelled to Kottayam to pay his last tributes to the departed party colleague. Chandy's mortal remains had been brought Puthupally St. George Orthodox Church, in his native village, for the last rites.

The Kerala government had announced two days of state mourning in honour of the departed former chief minister. A popular mass leader, followers of the former CM had gathered in numbers to pay their last respects. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

