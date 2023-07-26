BRS, Cong, AIMIM cut from same cloth, says Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said the ruling BRS, Congress and the AIMIM were cut from the same cloth as all three are ''family-based and corrupt parties''.

Addressing reporters here, he said all the three parties had worked together earlier and they will do so again in future.

Voting for one of them is like voting for others, the Telangana BJP president claimed.

BJP is the only party that had never joined hands with these parties and it would not do so in the future, Reddy said, adding that BJP's fight against the three parties would intensify in the days to come.

People should understand that the three parties had ruled the state either directly or indirectly and BJP is the alternative for the aspirations of Telangana statehood demand to be realized.

He alleged that the AIMIM was indirectly ruling the state, holding the ''steering'' for the governments of either BRS or Congress.

It is not surprising if the BRS signed on the no-confidence motion against the NDA government at the Centre, the BJP leader added.

