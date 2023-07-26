Left Menu

BRS, Cong, AIMIM cut from same cloth, says Union Minister Kishan Reddy

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-07-2023 13:29 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 13:27 IST
BRS, Cong, AIMIM cut from same cloth, says Union Minister Kishan Reddy
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy (Photo/Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said the ruling BRS, Congress and the AIMIM were cut from the same cloth as all three are ''family-based and corrupt parties''.

Addressing reporters here, he said all the three parties had worked together earlier and they will do so again in future.

Voting for one of them is like voting for others, the Telangana BJP president claimed.

BJP is the only party that had never joined hands with these parties and it would not do so in the future, Reddy said, adding that BJP's fight against the three parties would intensify in the days to come.

People should understand that the three parties had ruled the state either directly or indirectly and BJP is the alternative for the aspirations of Telangana statehood demand to be realized.

He alleged that the AIMIM was indirectly ruling the state, holding the ''steering'' for the governments of either BRS or Congress.

It is not surprising if the BRS signed on the no-confidence motion against the NDA government at the Centre, the BJP leader added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria
4
RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023