Police personnel won't be taken on contract, says Maharashtra Dy CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said in the state assembly that police personnel will not be taken on contract. Raising the issue in the House, state Congress chief Nana Patole said, You the government are recruiting police personnel on a contract basis.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-07-2023 14:14 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 14:13 IST
Police personnel won't be taken on contract, says Maharashtra Dy CM Fadnavis
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said in the state assembly that police personnel will not be taken on contract. Fadnavis, who is also the state home minister, said he will give a detailed statement on the matter. Raising the issue in the House, state Congress chief Nana Patole said, “You (the government) are recruiting police personnel on a contract basis. Your ministers are also on contract. When they take a briefing (from officials), they twist answers which is why questions take time to be answered. Give pointed replies.” Responding to this, Fadnavis said no ministers are on contract. “If you want to come on contract then we will think about it. Nowhere are police personnel taken on contract and it will not be done. I will give a detailed statement on it,” the deputy CM said.

In a bid to overcome the shortage of constables in the Mumbai Police force, the state government has given the nod to outsource 3,000 personnel from the Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC). The state home department issued an order to this effect on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

