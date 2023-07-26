Left Menu

Over 300 booked for raising provocative slogans raised during IUML Youth League march in Kerala

Are Hindus and Christians now safe in Kerala, he asked.

PTI | Kasaragod | Updated: 26-07-2023 14:42 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 14:42 IST
Over 300 booked for raising provocative slogans raised during IUML Youth League march in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

Over 300 persons, mostly members of the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), were booked on Wednesday for allegedly raising provocative slogans during a march in this northern Kerala district, police said here.

The slogans were raised during a march organised by the Youth League at nearby Kanhangad on Tuesday in solidarity with the victims of violence in Manipur.

An officer of the Hosdurg police station said the cases were registered against 300 persons who participated in the Youth League march based on a complaint filed by the BJP Kanhangad mandalam president.

They have been booked under Section 153A of the IPC, which deals with promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony No arrests have been made so far, the officer said.

Meanwhile, Youth League State General Secretary P K Firoz said the worker who raised the provocative slogan has been expelled from the organisation.

In a statement, Firoz said Abdul Salam from Kanhangad Municipality was expelled from the Youth League as he raised slogans that are against its ideology. He also said the worker shouted the slogans deviating from the printed version given to the workers for raising during the march. Slamming the Youth League and Muslim League, which is a key ally of the Congress-led UDF opposition in Kerala, the BJP alleged that the provocative slogans were raised with the support of the CPI(M)-led LDF government and that the southern state ''is now the new pit of rabid radicalisation''.

''Youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League, an ally of the Congress, held a rally in Kerala's Kasargode, and raised vile anti-Hindu slogans, threatening to hang them (Hindus) in front of Temples and burn them alive...They wouldn't have dared to go this far had the Pinarayi Govt not been supporting them,'' BJP's National Information & Technology in-charge Amit Malviya alleged in a tweet. ''Are Hindus and Christians now safe in Kerala,'' he asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria
4
RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023