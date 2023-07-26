Left Menu

Oppn members walk out of Rajya Sabha over govt's stand on discussion of Manipur issue

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2023 14:47 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 14:42 IST
Oppn members walk out of Rajya Sabha over govt's stand on discussion of Manipur issue
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition members on Wednesday walked out from the Rajya Sabha in protest against the government's stance on the demand for a discussion on the Manipur issue. When the Upper House of Parliament reassembled for the post lunch period, Deputy Chairman Harivansh called Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda to move the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 amid demand from the opposition members for discussion on the Manipur issue.

He then gave the floor to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge who asked the deputy chairman not to shut his mic in jest. Harivansh, in turn, asked Kharge to listen to him as well after he spoke.

Kharge said the opposition wanted a discussion on the Manipur issue as well as a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said that they are still waiting for it.

He said even after five days, the prime minister has not come to the House and even he is watching the proceedings from his office.

The Leader of Opposition wondered why the prime minister was not giving a statement.

As a consequence, he said, the opposition parties have not been able to put forward their views even as the whole country is willing to listen to them. The government is not giving the opportunity to the opposition put forth their views and is also not listening to their demand, he alleged. In protest against the stand of the government, Kharge said, ''We are staging a walkout.'' Harivansh asked the opposition members to listen to him before walking out but in vain. The Manipur issue has rocked the proceedings of the Monsoon session of Rajya Sabha since it started last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria
4
RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023