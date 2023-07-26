UCC: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accuses Centre of creating unnecessary controversy

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday termed the issue of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) an unnecessary controversy created by the Centre in view of the Lok Sabha elections next year, and assured representatives of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) that he would protect the rights of minorities.

Siddaramaiah told a delegation of AIMPLB that called on him that his government will not allow suppression of minority rights.

“The state government will act to protect the rights of minorities; no need to worry about this,” the chief minister said.

During a discussion at the CM's Home Office 'Krishna', the AIMPLB members expressed concern about the ''threat to the rights'' of Muslims and the Muslim personal law due to the implementation of the UCC, a statement issued by the CM office said.

The previous Law Commission had rejected the central government's proposal saying that implementation of UCC was not feasible in this diverse country, they told the chief minister.

“Now the central government has asked the present Law Commission to review this matter again. Accordingly, the Law Commission is collecting opinions from the public,” one of the delegation members was quoted as saying.

In reply, Siddaramaiah said, “We will respond after the publication of the draft Uniform Civil Code. Our government will never allow suppression of minority rights. The central government is creating unnecessary controversy in the wake of the election.” The delegation members also requested the government to protect the Waqf properties and clear encroachments.

