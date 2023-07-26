Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-07-2023 14:59 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 14:55 IST
Himanta assures justice in Assam triple murder case
Assam Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday assured that the culprits behind the recent triple murder in Golaghat district will be brought to book. On Monday, a man killed his wife and her parents over some family issues, and later surrendered before the police.

Sarma also visited the family of the deceased, and asserted that a thorough investigation would be carried out in the case, and the guilty would not be spared.

''Even Ankita, who is the sister of the victim, was beaten up by the accused husband and his family. In this regard, she had written a letter to me. But I did not get it, probably due to a lockdown at that time,'' the chief minister told reporters.

Asked if the family members of the husband were also involved in the murder, Sarma said the police should investigate further beyond the confession made by the accused.

''A proper investigation will be conducted, and I hope that further details will be revealed after that,'' he said.

Later, Sarma tweeted that the Assam government stands firm in its commitment to make the society a zero-crime place with a resolve that ''no criminal shall escape justice''.

Meanwhile, Assam Director General of Police Gyanendra Pratap Singh said instructions shall be complied with regarding the investigation into the case.

''We would ensure foolproof chargesheet against the perpetrator/s and abettors. Lapses in the investigation of earlier cases, including validity of the marriage certificate adduced in previous investigation, shall also be looked at,'' he said.

According to the police, the accused was in jail for assaulting his wife earlier and after he was released, he came home and again started a quarrel. He then killed his wife and the parents-in-law. After committing the crime, the accused reached the Golaghat Police Station with his nine-month-old son and surrendered.

