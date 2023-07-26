Ganga Singh appointed new chief of Kerala Forest Dept
Senior IFS officer Ganga Singh will be the new head of the Forest and Wildlife Department in Kerala.
A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here decided to appoint Singh as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force), a CMO statement said on Wednesday.
He succeeds Bennichan Thomas who will be retiring this month end, it said.
