Ganga Singh appointed new chief of Kerala Forest Dept

Senior IFS officer Ganga Singh will be the new head of the Forest and Wildlife Department in Kerala.

A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here decided to appoint Singh as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force), a CMO statement said on Wednesday.

He succeeds Bennichan Thomas who will be retiring this month end, it said.

