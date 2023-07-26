Left Menu

Amit Shah to launch virtual platform, part of 'Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar' project, at Qutub Minar Thursday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2023 15:56 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 15:39 IST
Amit Shah to launch virtual platform, part of 'Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar' project, at Qutub Minar Thursday
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch a virtual platform, part of the unique initiative of 'Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar' under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', on Thursday at Qutub Minar here, the Ministry of Culture said.

The ministry has initiated 'Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar’ (MGMD), a pan-India project under the National Mission on Cultural Mapping in coordination with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).

The main objective of the project is to culturally map India's 6.5 lakh villages, spanning 29 states and seven Union territories, on a comprehensive virtual platform, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Shah will officially launch the virtual platform during a grand projection mapping show at the Qutub Minar slate at 7 pm on Thursday. The platform will connect people with villages of India, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

 India
4
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023