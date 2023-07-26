Amit Shah to launch virtual platform, part of 'Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar' project, at Qutub Minar Thursday
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch a virtual platform, part of the unique initiative of 'Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar' under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', on Thursday at Qutub Minar here, the Ministry of Culture said.
The ministry has initiated 'Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar’ (MGMD), a pan-India project under the National Mission on Cultural Mapping in coordination with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).
The main objective of the project is to culturally map India's 6.5 lakh villages, spanning 29 states and seven Union territories, on a comprehensive virtual platform, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
Shah will officially launch the virtual platform during a grand projection mapping show at the Qutub Minar slate at 7 pm on Thursday. The platform will connect people with villages of India, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- India
- IGNCA
- Union Home
- Shah
- Azadi Ka
- pan-India
- Mera Gaon
- MGMD
- seven Union
- Qutub Minar
ALSO READ
Japan-India maritime exercise JIMEX 2023 concludes in Bay of Bengal
Actor Roshann Meka to play Mohanlal's son in pan-India movie 'Vrushabha'
“Time to go early to bed”: Nupur Sanon wraps up pan-India film 'Tiger Nageswara Rao’
Amit Shah to launch virtual platform, part of 'Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar' project, at Qutub Minar Thursday
J-K: Govt degree college organises study tour to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in Kashmir Valley