Amit Shah to launch virtual platform, part of 'Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar' project, at Qutub Minar Thursday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch a virtual platform, part of the unique initiative of 'Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar' under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', on Thursday at Qutub Minar here, the Ministry of Culture said.

The ministry has initiated 'Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar’ (MGMD), a pan-India project under the National Mission on Cultural Mapping in coordination with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).

The main objective of the project is to culturally map India's 6.5 lakh villages, spanning 29 states and seven Union territories, on a comprehensive virtual platform, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Shah will officially launch the virtual platform during a grand projection mapping show at the Qutub Minar slate at 7 pm on Thursday. The platform will connect people with villages of India, it said.

