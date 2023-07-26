Education minister Pradhan meets META President Nick Clegg
The minister invited META to strengthen entrepreneurship, Digital India and Skill India for empowering the countrys population.Pleased to meet Sir nickclegg, President, Global Affairs, Meta. Invited Meta to strengthen the entrepreneurship as well as DigitalIndia and SkillIndia mission for empowering Indias population as per the vision of Hon. PM narendramodi ji, Pradhan tweeted.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday met Nick Clegg, President, Global Affairs, META and former Deputy Prime Minister, UK. The minister invited META to strengthen entrepreneurship, Digital India and Skill India for empowering the country’s population.
“Pleased to meet Sir @nickclegg, President, Global Affairs, @Meta. Good conversations around India’s talent base, tech-innovations, growing spirit of enterprise as well as skilling efforts. Invited Meta to strengthen the entrepreneurship as well as #DigitalIndia and #SkillIndia mission for empowering India’s population as per the vision of Hon. PM @narendramodi ji,” Pradhan tweeted. The education minister also presented 'Pattachitra', a traditional handicraft of Odisha, to Clegg.
