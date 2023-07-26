Left Menu

UP: 60-year-old man rapes minor girl, arrested

UP: 60-year-old man rapes minor girl, arrested
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped multiple times by a 60-year-old man living in her neighbourhood here, police said on Wednesday.

An FIR has been lodged on the complaint of the girl's family and the accused has been arrested, they said.

Meanwhile, a Hindu organisation has expressed anger over the incident and demanded strict action against the accused.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl's father, the accused had raped the girl several times and was threatening her for a long time.

Fed up of this, on Wednesday, the girl told her family about the incident who approached local police and lodged a complaint, a police officer said.

A case has been registered against the accused and he has been arrested, he said.

Sachin Sirohi, former metropolitan president of the Hindu Jagran Manch, has alleged that the incident was part of a conspiracy by a particular community and said he will approach Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the matter.

Sirohi claimed that the son of the accused has also gone to jail for raping a minor in 2021.

The relatives of the girl have said that minor had mental health issues, due to which the 60-year-old took advantage of her, Sirohi said. He demanded strict action against the accused.

