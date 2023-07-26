World recognised India's military strength during Kargil War: UP CM Adityanath

The world recognised India's military strength during the Kargil War in 1999 as the armed forces successfully pushed back Pakistani intruders from Indian soil, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday as the country observed the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas.

At an event at the Kargil Shaheed Smriti Vatika here, the chief minister paid tribute to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath on a memorial.

''I pay humble tribute to all the brave sons of Mother India who defended the borders before and after the Kargil conflict in 1999. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their dear ones and continue to stand strong and unwavering in their commitment to the motherland. The world recognised India's military strength during the Kargil War,'' he said.

The chief minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the new India ensures the security of all its citizens. There is no place for terrorism, Naxalism, or infiltration now and every individual is being given equal opportunity to live a life of dignity in the new India, he said.

''Not only the central and state governments but also every citizen is working at their levels to reach out to those sections of society that were neglected after independence through welfare schemes and initiatives aimed at public welfare,'' he said.

The chief minister said the state government provided financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the families of those who laid down their lives for the country's internal or external security.

''One family member of a martyr is given an opportunity for government service in Uttar Pradesh while arrangements have been made to name an institution or road after the martyrs as a tribute to their bravery and sacrifice,'' he said.

Adityanath said the country's first Sainik School was named after Captain Manoj Pandey.

He felicitated the families of Captain Manoj Pandey, Major Ritesh Sharma, Lance Naik Kevalanand Dwivedi and Lance Naik Sunil Jung, who were killed in the Kargil War.

He emphasized that if people work in their respective regions and fulfil their civic responsibilities, India will establish itself as a significant global power in line with the vision of Prime Minister Modi by 2047. The Indian Army had launched a fierce counter-assault, Operation Vijay, to push back Pakistani forces that had stealthily occupied important heights in Ladakh in 1999.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed to mark India's victory over Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)