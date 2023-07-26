Tamil Nadu BJP submits "DMK Files-II" memorandum to Guv, seeks action
The Tamil Nadu BJP on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Governor R N Ravi seeking action over what it claimed ''benami'' links to ruling DMK Ministers, legislators and MPs and ''three scams'' to the tune of about Rs 5,600 crore.
Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on his Twitter handle said that he and senior leaders of the State unit of the party had the opportunity to meet Governor Ravi. ''We presented a memorandum seeking his excellency's intervention & suitable action concerning Part 2 of DMK files with documents on Benami connected to the DMK Ministers/MLAs/MPs & the first family & 3 scams for a value of ₹5600 Crores.'' The BJP leader posted a picture of him and other leaders submitting the memorandum to Ravi.
