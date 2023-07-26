Niger presidency: president is well, guards started uprising 'in vain'

Niger's presidency said in a statement on Wednesday that some members of the presidential guard had started an "anti-republican" movement "in vain" and that the national army was ready to attack them if they did not come to their senses.

It added that President Mohamed Bazoum and his family were well, after security sources said presidential guards were holding Bazoum inside the presidential palace.

