Left Menu

Bihar: 1 killed, 2 injured as police open fire during demonstration over poor power supply

PTI | Katihar | Updated: 26-07-2023 17:22 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 17:22 IST
Bihar: 1 killed, 2 injured as police open fire during demonstration over poor power supply
  • Country:
  • India

A 34-year-old man was killed and two others critically injured as police opened fire to quell a demonstration over poor power supply in Bihar's Katihar district on Wednesday, officials said.

Police opened fire and baton-charged the protesters when some of them indulged in stone-pelting, Deputy SP of Barsoi sub-division Prem Nath Ram said.

''Khurshid Alam, a resident of Baasal village, has died. Two others, hailing from adjoining villages, were rushed to a hospital,'' he said.

Katihar's Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar said heavy deployment of forces has been made in the area to maintain law and order.

Leader of the opposition in the state assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha, who was in the district for a BJP programme, also rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Locals claimed that at least five people were hit by bullets at the protest site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

 India
4
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023