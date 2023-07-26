Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader Haniyeh - Anadolu
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 26-07-2023 17:27 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 17:27 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas together with Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, state-owned Anadolu Agency said on Wednesday.
Abbas is paying a visit to Turkey and had previously met with Erdogan on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hamas begins paying late salaries in Gaza - ministry
Hamas unable to pay salaries in Gaza after Qatari aid delay, officials say
Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader Haniyeh
Israel’s MFA marks 9 years of Hadar Goldin’s body held by Hamas
Israeli troops kill three Palestinian Hamas gunmen in West Bank clash