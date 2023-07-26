Left Menu

Govt brings bill to change nomenclature of J-K quota beneficiaries from 'weak and underprivileged classes' to 'OBC'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2023 17:51 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 17:51 IST
A bill to change the nomenclature of a section of people who are eligible for reservation in appointment and admission in professional institutions in Jammu and Kashmir was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, will change the nomenclature of ''weak and underprivileged classes (social castes)'' to ''other backward classes'' for getting reservation benefits in the Union Territory, according to the statement of objects and reasons of the bill.

The bill was introduced in the House by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, on behalf of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to the statement of objects and reasons of the bill, Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 (Jammu and Kashmir Act XIV of 2004) was enacted to provide for reservation in appointment and admission in professional institutions for the members of the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes and other socially and educationally backward classes.

In terms of sub-section (2) of section 95 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019), the reservation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir continues to be governed by the reservation act.

Currently, the legislature of the Jammu and Kashmir is not in place. By a proclamation of the President under section 73 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, dated October 31, 2019, the powers of the legislature of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are exercisable by or under the authority of Parliament.

''It is proposed to amend section 2 of the reservation act by the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 so as to change the nomenclature of 'weak and under privileged classes (social castes)' occurring in sub-clause (iii) of clause (o), to 'other backward classes' and to make consequential amendment in clause (q), of section 2 of the said act,'' it said. The proposed amendments have been initiated on the recommendations of the Jammu and Kashmir Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission (SEBCC), so as to remove the confusion among the general public as well as the competent authorities issuing certificates to eligible persons due to difference in such nomenclature, noted the statement of objects and reasons.

