Niger's president says that some presidential guard members are trying to move against him

PTI | Niamey | Updated: 26-07-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 17:57 IST
Mohamed Bazoum Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Niger

Niger's president said Wednesday that some members of the presidential guard tried to move against him and that the army will attack if they don't back down.

President Mohamed Bazoum's official account tweeted that some in the presidential guard engaged in an “anti-Republican demonstration” and tried in vain to obtain the support of the other security forces.

The tweet said the president and his family were doing well, but that the army and the national guard were ready to attack if those involved didn't change their minds.

