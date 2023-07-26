Left Menu

BRICS bank NDB says not considering new projects in Russia

Rousseff, who is also a former president of Brazil, said she will have a bilateral meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin later in the day on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, but its purpose would be discussing "the role of the NDB in the upcoming BRICS Summit." BRICS countries, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, are scheduled to gather in the African country next month.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2023 19:30 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 18:01 IST
BRICS bank NDB says not considering new projects in Russia
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia commons

The New Development Bank (NDB), the multilateral bank set up by the BRICS states, is not considering new projects in Russia as it operates in line with restrictions imposed in financial and capital markets, its head said on Wednesday.

Dilma Rousseff said in a statement posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that any speculations concerning the discussion of new operations of the bank in Russia were "unfounded". Rousseff, who is also a former president of Brazil, said she will have a bilateral meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin later in the day on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, but its purpose would be discussing "the role of the NDB in the upcoming BRICS Summit."

BRICS countries, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, are scheduled to gather in the African country next month. Putin will not attend

. Rousseff added she will also meet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Russia, where she expects to discuss the expansion of the bank, which in recent years admitted the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh and Egypt as members.

The BRICS group of emerging countries launched the Shanghai-headquartered bank in 2015. Rousseff was appointed

to head it earlier this year by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

 India
4
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023