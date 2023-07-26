Left Menu

West African leaders closely monitoring situation in Niger -Nigeria president

West African leaders are monitoring the situation in Niger and will do everything within their power to protect its democracy, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu said on Wednesday, after members of Niger's presidential guard appeared to launch an uprising.

"The ECOWAS leadership will not accept any action that impedes the smooth functioning of legitimate authority in Niger or any part of West Africa," said Tinubu, who is also Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government for West African regional bloc ECOWAS.

 

