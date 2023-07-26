Left Menu

Niger's president says that some presidential guard members are trying to move against him

Niger's president said on Wednesday that elements of the presidential guard tried to move against him and that the army will attack if they don't back down. Someone close to the president who wasn't authorized to speak to the media told The Associated Press that the presidential guard surrounded his house with him and his wife inside and that negotiations were underway between the parties, she said.

Mohamed Bazoum Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Niger

Niger's president said on Wednesday that elements of the presidential guard tried to move against him and that the army will attack if they don't back down. President Mohamed Bazoum's official account tweeted that some in the presidential guard engaged in an “anti-Republican demonstration” and tried in vain to obtain the support of the other security forces.

The president and his family were doing well, but the army and the national guard were ready to attack if those involved didn't change their minds.

It's unclear what ignited the tensions, but on Wednesday streets surrounding the presidential palace in the capital, Niamey, were blocked off as were some of the ministries. Someone close to the president who wasn't authorized to speak to the media told The Associated Press that the presidential guard surrounded his house with him and his wife inside and that negotiations were underway between the parties, she said.(AP) RUP RUP

